Neutral bathrooms | Foreign Minister César Landa: “I call on Congress to reconsider the vote that prevents the OAS General Assembly from being held in Lima” | NMR | POLITICS

The Peruvian Foreign Minister Cesar Landa asked Congress to reconsider its vote against the agreement so that the Organization of American States (OAS) hold its general assembly in the city of Lima, after legislators questioned the inclusion of a numeral that mentions “neutral bathrooms”.

“I call on Congress to reconsider yesterday’s vote, which prevents the OAS General Assembly from being held in Lima. This seriously damages the international image of Peru”the foreign minister said on social media this Friday.

Referring to the questions that were heard in the plenary session of the Legislative Power on Thursday night, the diplomat specified that they are “facilities only for this Assembly, without generating international obligations in the future”.

Landa included in his publication images of the bathrooms in question, where you can see three types: one bathroom for men, another for women, and a third for men, women and people with disabilities.

Foreign Minister César Landa thus reacted to the decision of Congress against the OAS assembly.

Congress vs. OAS Assembly

The plenary session of Congress rejected by majority the signing of the agreement for the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) to be held in Lima in October after Ernesto Bustamante (Popular Force) questioned the inclusion of the concept of “neutral bathrooms”.

The legislative resolution that proposed to approve the holding of the OAS General Assembly was rejected with 55 votes against, 44 in favor and 16 abstentions. The questioned text is in numeral 1.3 of annex 2 of the agreement with the OAS, where it is indicated that “in addition to common bathrooms, individual bathrooms and neutral bathrooms must be provided.”

“The concept of the introduction of bathrooms within an international agreement automatically introduces the existence of trans bathrooms and neutral bathrooms and common bathrooms in Peruvian domestic law”said the Fujimori parliamentarian.

For the Fujimori congressman, if Congress approves an agreement with this text, “Later on, a local authority could use this prevalence to say that in its jurisdiction, in a restaurant, these types of toilets should be available”.