Neutralize those who multiply the virus. And Germany thinks about the vaccination obligation

Push the vaccination obligation for certain professions or leave everything to the free choice of individual citizens? In Germany The debate on anti Covid vaccines is heated in conjunction with the arrival of the fourth wave of infections. The scientific community is split, as is the world of politics. The issue is delicate and applies to all countries, given that the return of the Sars-CoV-2 could nullify all the efforts made to date to combat the virus.

Nuetralize the “multipliers” of the virus

Remaining in Germany, one of the most important German scientific societies, theLeopoldina Academy, presses on politics asking forvaccination obligation for some professions. As reported by the Spiegel, in a public statement the National Academy of Sciences – of which Max Planck and Albert Einstein were members among others – noted that only a firm tightening on vaccination can break the further spread of the coronavirus. Coronavirus, among other things, “ which is back to having a strong dynamic “, according to the Academy’s own experts.

The possible recipe is emblematic: not only would it be necessary to force vaccination on healthcare personnel and that of schools, but also all possible “ multipliers “of the virus, that is, those who have a lot of contact with other people. But be careful, because to lower the epidemic curve it should also be essential to obtain the declaration of the vaccination status of workers active in all other companies. Small problem: to do this you need an update of the regulations, as in Germany, most employers are not allowed to ask employees to disclose whether they are vaccinated or not.

The recipe against the fourth wave

There recipe includes other ingredients. In addition to the possible revision of the vaccination obligation for various categories of workers, Leopoldina asked for an extension of the application of the so-called 2G rule. This is a rule that allows access to public places only to vaccinated people and to all those who have recovered from the virus.

As if that weren’t enough, a good number of German scientists believe Covid will become an endemic virus. This means that, at least in the long run, Sars-CoV-2 will circulate in parts of the population in a lasting way, just like with normal flu. In light of this consideration, the Academy has asked for a further acceleration in the development of antiviral drugs to treat those who have already become infected with the coronavirus.