Nevada National Guard Ends COVID Response Activation After Two Years

This note was translated into Spanish and edited for brevity from a English Version.

The Nevada National Guard’s mission to support the state’s response to COVID will come to an end on April 1, exactly two years after it began.

Since the peak of activation in April 2020, the Nevada Guard has gradually reduced the total number of personnel conducting pandemic operations in order to prepare local jurisdictions to transition their ongoing testing, vaccination and tracing activities. contacts.

At its peak, 1,139 Nevada Guardsmen were called out to support the state, the largest domestic emergency response in its history. It was also the longest state activation since World War II; with members of the Guard who remained under orders for more than 700 days.

“The Nevada Guard has never been busier or more visible than in the last two years,” Emerson Marcus, state public affairs officer for the Nevada National Guard, said Thursday during a COVID-19 update call from Nevada. Nevada Health Response.

This action by the Nevada Guard is the latest sign of the state’s gradual relaxation of precautions and policies related to COVID outbreaks. The state recently moved from offering daily to weekly COVID data reporting, and last month Governor Steve Sisolak announced the end of the state’s mask mandate.

In total, Nevada guards directly administered 831,227 COVID-19 tests and 818,661 vaccinations. It also provided support to transport almost four million pounds of personal protective equipment in the state, Marcus noted.

Col. Brett Compston, director of Joint and Domestic Operations for the Nevada National Guard, said that in the event of another surge or wave of COVID, there could be a revival with “just an order and some funding.”

“I cannot stress this enough, the Nevada Guard remains ready and able to assist the people of our state when called back if they need to be called back,” Marcus added.

Sisolak first called up 106 soldiers and airmen by state military orders on April 6, 2020, two days after former President Donald Trump approved the state’s major disaster declaration and awarded additional federal funding.

Marcus said everyone who served as part of the Nevada National Guard has provided a “shining example and a path forward through these two turbulent years.”

“This is probably the biggest crisis we’ve faced in the last 100 years,” Compston said. “And every member of the Guard who was asked to step forward, did. I think that’s what we really learned — provide selfless service and support for our community.”