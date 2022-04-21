Nevada plans to launch 988, new hotline for mental health crisis

This note was translated into Spanish and edited for clarity from a English Version.

The Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, announced Tuesday that Nevada will receive $1 million in federal funds aimed at launching the 988 mental health helpline, to expand the Current suicide prevention service use.

The system will also allow those experiencing a mental health crisis, such as suicidal thoughts or addiction problems, to have an alternative to traditional 911 calls that often carry a risk of dangerous or life-threatening encounters with the police.

On Tuesday, during a health summit in Las Vegas, Becerra said the money will be part of a $300 million fund distributed nationally. The new 988 line is scheduled to start on July 16.

In 2020, Congress approved the nationwide change to the 988 hotline, and last year Nevada approved the details at the state level through the bill. SB390.

Governor Steve Sisolak noted that the infrastructure for the program “already exists,” but that new federal money will give it a boost. However, Becerra clarified that “we have not yet reached the goal, we still need help.”

“We need it to work, it has to be real, there has to be a voice, a professional voice, on the other end of that line,” Becerra said. “The workforce is not where it needs to be.”

Sisolak also highlighted the potential for addressing stigma in Nevada schools, amid concerns that the pandemic has created or worsened mental health problems for students across the state, as well as addressing a shortage of counselors in Nevada schools. grades K-12.

“We just don’t have enough trained professionals. For many years, we focused on physical health (nursing schools, medical and medical schools, etc.) and we didn’t get enough people in mental health fields,” Sisolak said. “And we’re trying to correct that, to include them.”

His comments come amid a serious increase in violence in Clark County schools that has sparked protests.