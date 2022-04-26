Nevada students ponder fallout from COVID – The Nevada Independent

This note was translated into Spanish and edited for clarity from a English Version.

When Nevada officials first ordered temporary school closures more than two years ago due to COVID-19, students expected to be back in classes within two weeks, but in reality they spent many more months learning — or trying to learn — from home. .

Despite teachers’ efforts, some students found that the most engaging parts of school are not as enjoyable on a computer.

Students and parents in Nevada said that, after two years, they are still dealing with the academic, physical and emotional fallout from COVID-related school closures.

Technological obstacles

At the start of the pandemic, the Carrillo family in Las Vegas only had one computer with no camera or microphone for Debbie, now 17, and her sister Daniella, 13. They couldn’t afford other equipment.

“For me it was like, ‘wow, What are we going to do?” said the mother, Marilú Carrillo.

She found a group in Facebook for Spanish-speaking parents of the Clark County School District (CCSD) where they donated two laptops.

CCSD decided to continue with virtual classes for most of the 2020 school year. Marilú Carrillo appreciated that precaution, but reiterated that distance learning was not easy for her daughters.

One was a junior at Del Sol High School, and the other was a seventh grader at O’Callaghan Middle School. Daniella sometimes fell asleep during one or all of her classes.

Her older sister, Debbie, emailed her teachers for help, but didn’t always get a response, so she turned to Google either Youtube.

Daniella Carrillo, 13, (far left), Debbie Carrillo, 17, Horacio Carrillo and Marilú Carrillo pose for a photo outside their apartment on Friday, March 18, 2022. (Jeff Scheid/Nevada Independent)

Emotional charge

Debbie, who has been awarded as a mariachi singer, commented that before COVID she was used to performing almost every day. But as remote classes continued, she became depressed.

Marilú was also concerned about Daniella’s change in behavior, who at a certain point became upset, saying that she hated her mother.

“That hurt me a lot, a lot, because my daughter had never told me that,” said Marilú.

Marilú sought help from Daniella’s school counselor and English teacher (who speaks Spanish).

academic mishaps

The struggles those students described reflect what Nevada superintendents have seen since March 2020, including catching up academically with students. The statewide graduation rate has fallen in the past two years from 84 percent in 2019 to 81 percent in 2021.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara noted that in the district two out of three third graders and nearly half of its eleventh graders cannot read at a proficient level.

In addition to academic concerns, Washoe County School District Superintendent Kristen McNeill recognized the urgent need for mental health support.

Going forward

For Debbie, organizing schoolwork on her own made her a more independent student.

“So now that I have a question, I don’t really ask the teacher, I just look it up and find the answer,” she said.

Daniella is in a new school this year, the Mater Academy Bonanza, where he will finish his last year of high school. Marilú commented that Daniella seems much happier at the charter school in East Las Vegas.

“I feel good, because I made new friends,” said Daniella. “It’s fun to be with them and walk outside the school and inside the school and also in class.”