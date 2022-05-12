Nevada voters believe higher teacher pay will improve schools – The Nevada Independent

This note was translated into Spanish and edited and adapted from a English Version.

A sizable share of Nevada voters believe a teacher salary is the action that could have the greatest effect on improving Nevada’s public school system, which ranks 46th in the country, according to a recent report from Scholaroo.

36 percent of those who responded to the survey The Nevada Independent / OH Predictive Insights He said better pay for teachers would have the biggest impact on improving the education system. Parents, and respondents without children, indicated that they agree with improving salaries for teachers; with a support of between 34 and 39 percent between participants with and without children.

Teachers in the Clark County School District have been outspoken that they are not rewarded for their years of work in the classroom and that the district instead prioritizes matching teachers’ salaries from other states to attract them to southern Nevada. .

Twenty-five percent of respondents believe that retaining students who cannot read or write at their current level in their grades would have the greatest impact on improving Nevada’s education system.

Several Republican gubernatorial candidates have campaigned to reintroduce the state’s Read Before Grade 3 policy, which has lost steam in recent years, but initially proposed retaining students who can’t read at the end of third grade.

Another 18 percent of those who participated in the survey said that having smaller class sizes would be the most viable option to improve the education system.

Education was the most important topic for 21 percent of those surveyed, second only to jobs and the economy at 36 percent.

The optional online poll sampled 748 registered Nevada voters from April 1-9, with a 4.4 percent margin of error.