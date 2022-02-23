Nevadans face higher rents even as the economy recovers

This note was translated into Spanish and edited for brevity from a English Version.

Almost every morning for 27 years, Carlos Padilla put on his uniform Chef bakery and headed to work at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino In Las Vegas. But when the pandemic hit, he went from a full-time position to being unemployed until the casino reopened months later and he returned part-time.

Even though Padilla, his wife and two children stretched every penny, expenses increased, including a more than $300 increase in rent, prompting the family to use their savings for a down payment. a house of your own.

Although Governor Steve Sisolak and other state leaders have maintained that Nevada has the best economic outlook in the nation In the aftermath of the pandemic, people like Padilla are struggling to cover their expenses amid a significant increase in rent and housing.

The rental platform Zumper reported that as of February, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,250 in Las Vegas and $1,275 in Reno, up 24 percent and 19 percent, respectively, compared to prices a year ago. one year.

To pay the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Las Vegas, a family would need to earn $50,000 a year. In Reno, that annual income would have to be $51,000.

Census data indicates that area median incomes for Las Vegas and Reno exceed those figures by only a few thousand dollars, meaning nearly half of households earn less than that.

Still, prices are in line with rising rental costs on the West Coast and across the country, said Susy Vasquez, president of the Nevada State Apartment Association.

Vasquez attributed rising rental costs in Nevada to two factors: A lack of inventory and more remote work opportunities that allow people to work virtually for companies based in states that pay higher wages than Nevada.

Wages aren’t rising enough to keep up with housing costs, creating an opportunity to capitalize on a captive market of renters who can’t qualify to buy a home and have nowhere else to go, he said. Quentin Savwoir, deputy director of Make it Work Nevada, a group of activists in favor of the community.

Savwoir attributed the rising rent prices in part to a “great overreach of greed” and a lack of tenant protections, which allow landlords to raise rent whenever they want.

The expert referred to a bulletin of Nevada Realtors published in August as an example of the ability of landlords to raise rental prices without penalties or regulations.

Vasquez said that she and the apartment association saw families having to share a roof during the pandemic in order to save costs.

‘It’s going to take time’

In Las Vegas, apartment construction slowed during the pandemic but rebounded with more than 6,300 units under construction in the third quarter, adding 3,800 units to existing units.

Vasquez stressed that she, like others, is looking into funds from the American Bailout Act in hopes that affordable housing will become available, but it will take some time to organize such projects.

Meanwhile, Padilla continues to worry about the near-term future and how he’s going to take care of his family with fewer hours at his job as a pastry chef.

Financial stress has taken its toll on your body. His wife and his two children have noticed his weight gain and gray hairs.

“There are thousands of people who are like me and who have not recovered their full capacity when it comes to income or who are not earning what they were before the pandemic,” Padilla said. “So that’s making it difficult for people to get a home or something affordable.”