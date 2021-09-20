“Never again on stage as long as I am under his tutelage”

AGI – Britney Spears has announced that she will no longer go on stage as long as her father continues to control all aspects of her life, as it has done for the past 13 years. In a long post on Instagram, the once ‘princess of pop’ gave free rein to her feelings and even seemed to respond to the criticisms received for some videos: “To those who criticize the videos in which I dance … , I will no longer perform on any stage in the foreseeable future as long as my father continues to decide what I wear, say, do or think! He has already done so for the past 13 years. “

Britney Spears has made it clear that she prefers dancing in her living room rather than going on stage in Las Vegas; And she lashed out at not only her father, James Spears, but also her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. “I don’t like my sister showing up at awards shows and singing my remixed songs.” “My alleged support network has done me profound damage !!!! This legal guardianship has killed my dreams … So all I have is hope and hope is the hardest thing to kill in this world. .. even if people try “.

The artist, who has more than 31 million followers on Instagram, has used the social network in recent weeks to break the silence that has dominated his life in recent years and share some of his feelings. In the message, Britney also reveals that she did not like “the way” documentaries about her life brought to light “humiliating moments of the past”, “outdated” and “long outdated” moments. The documentaries – including Framing Britney Spears, produced by the New York Times and which was nominated for two Emmy Awards – together with the #FreeBritney movement have actually brought great attention and public support to the singer and the problem of her legal protection from part of the father.