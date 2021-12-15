“Never been to Lille, burned by Napoli for the capital gain”

Words destined to make people discuss. To the microphones of Repubblica Luigi Liguori, former Napoli striker included in the deal that brought Osimhen to the blue jersey, tells some of the background of that negotiation: “In June, Napoli called me and said: come to Castel Volturno, we have to talk. My agent and I went, the club offered us two options: I could renew for a year and stay, or accept to go to Lille and sign for three years, entering the Osimhen operation. What would you have done? I talked to my agent and I accepted. On June 30th we signed with Lille. “

Liguori actually explains that he never went to France

“We never went to Lille. Not even to sign. They sent the contracts to Naples” and that once the loan in C was over: “We didn’t want to go to France anymore, so they offered us a severance pay”.

Liguori then talks about the capital gains issue

“They don’t tell you they wanted to make a capital gain. They just told us: Lille wants three young players and we thought of you. Then over the weeks we discovered everything, but by now we were involved, we couldn’t do anything anymore. we had a three-year contract. We got burned for “Napoli’s fault”. “