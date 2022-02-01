“Never before is there awareness of the importance of research for the health of citizens”

“Never before have we been aware of the importance of research and innovation to bring health care closer to citizens”. This was noted by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, regarding the Guidelines published with the Mur for initiatives of the complementary plan of the NRP. “We aim to enhance research and technological development by networking our best skills“underlined Speranza. Today we are still experiencing a difficult phase. The spread of the Omicron variant” of Sars-CoV-2 “is putting a strain on health systems all over the world. For this reason we must continue to invest all possible energy on the vaccination campaign. Vaccines have made us stronger, they have saved thousands of lives and allowed countries to restart their economies. We must insist in this direction, without any ambiguity “.

The global vaccination campaign is the key tool to combat this virus. Therefore it is vital to invest in a donation policy that can benefit countries with low vaccination rates. We have donated 50 million doses so far, but we need to make an extra effort and we need to increase equal access to vaccines, therapies and diagnostic tools, providing a framework for production development and equitable distribution. Covid has highlighted a truth, which is there for all to see: we have realized that no one is safe until everyone is safe “.