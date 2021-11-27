“Never crazy expenses, Lukaku the only exception because …”

Count on the alleged exaggerated expenses of his companies

“It makes me laugh. I have often worked with young people to train, depreciated athletes or to be rebuilt. All players who have revalued themselves thanks to my work. In my career I have only asked for a player who has been paid a lot, namely Lukaku. In Italy we struggle. to acknowledge the merit, almost as if excellence bothers “.

Count on his impact on the Inter world

“I asked Lukaku on the basis of the objectives that had been presented to me. The Inter executives came to my house to tell me that they wanted to overthrow Juve’s hegemony and bring Inter to the top of the world, exploiting large amounts of money. I asked Lukaku considering it fundamental. But also look at what was sold, almost double. Like Hakimi. But I could mention Barella, Bastoni, Lautaro, who did not play before my arrival … “.