“Never detected on humans”, mysterious variant emerges from the sewers of New York

While a team of researchers from New York was looking for traces of Covid-19 in the city’s sewage, something surprising came to light: viral fragments of a variant of Sars-Cov-2 never discovered until now.

What is it about

The collected samples showed a unique constellation of mutations never detected in humans: it could be the sign of a potential new variant of the virus but the scientists did not want to unbalance what the future implications may be, if any. Also in New York, as in the rest of the world, the dominant variant always remains Omicron, with Delta which now seems almost disappeared and Omicron 2 detected in many sequences but certainly very minority compared to the “big sister”. The results of this important discovery were published in the journal Nature Communications: at the moment, as experts point out, there is no evidence that this new version of Covid can pose a danger to humans.

The hypotheses of the researchers

“ We offer several hypotheses for the anomalous presence of these lineages, including the possibility that they result from unsampled human Covid-19 infections or indicate the presence of a non-human animal reservoir. “, write the researchers.” I think it’s really important to find the source because we haven’t been able to define it “said al New York Times one of the researchers, John Dennehy, a virologist at Queens College. In the last year, at least since June 2020, these strange sequences have already appeared in the wastewater of the Big Apple. The hypotheses, as mentioned, are two: a sequence escaped tracking (very rare) or a mutation that comes from the animal world, in particular from mice, even if the possibility that there is the hand of other rodents such as squirrels and skunks is not excluded. .