Never had 70 inches cost as little as today, 679 euros

Want a Giant TV for your living room or entertainment area? Is 70 inches enough for you? For me, I already tell you yes. This Philips smart TV, with Android TV and Ambilight meets all my demands (and I’m not a simple guy) and those of most people, and today it only costs €678.99 in PC Components. The offer is great, the same model costs 735 euros at Amazon and 1,099 euros at El Corte Inglés.

It is a piece of television, with a very nice design and the perfect technology to dominate any 4K content of the moment on the most popular platforms such as Prime Video, Disney + or Netflix, among others. Furthermore, we have before us one of the more interesting options on smart TVs with integrated Android. for this price you will not see anything better and so complete in today’s market.

Buy a 70″ Philips TV for 679 euros (RRP €1,099 )

This TV is a 2021 model, very recent, from the Dutch firm Philips specialized in televisions for years. It is also a renowned lighting manufacturer of all kinds and the creator of the Ambilight technology that it installs in its best devices and that so many other brands want to copy. This giant has a 70-inch VA LCD panel with 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 px), refresh rate of 60hz and 10bit color depth. your technology HDR10+ and HLG they make the dark scenes that we usually miss now much more colorful and illuminated.

Have 2 built-in 10W RMS speakers each avoiding having to buy any external sound equipment. In physical connections we have 4 HDMI, 2 USB, satellite, TV antenna, RJ45 Ethernet network input, digital optical output and 3.5 mm Jack output. and wirelessly Wi-Fi 5 (with WiFi Direct and DLNA) and Bluetooth 5.0.

Being a TV with Android TV pre-installed We will have the possibility of installing all kinds of apps through the Google Play Store adapted to TV and we will also be able to install third-party apps in APK format. His internal memory is 8 GB and we can hang it on the wall thanks to a VESA mount compatible with dimensions 300 x 300 mm. His weight is 24.6kg. It weighs little for its size. As an example, a Samsung QLED TV of the same 70 inches weighs about 30 kg.

In its rear part and integrated we have the Ambilight system of RGB LED lights that will adapt to any image shown on TV. This revolutionary technology is amazing and that other manufacturers try to apply externally to televisions with various devices and tedious configurations. It’s not worth the hassle Philips gives you everything done.

