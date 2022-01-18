Never keep these objects near the fireplace and the pellet stove because they could be very dangerous for the home and for health.

We are in the middle of winter and many people are struggling with the various methods of heating the house. Radiators, underfloor heating, pellet stoves, electric stoves and fireplaces. All very effective devices that give us happy hours and allow us not to suffer from the terrible cold of these days. Some of them, however, may hide pitfalls that should not be underestimated if we do not use them in the right way. So never keep these objects near the fireplace and the pellet stove because they could prove to be very dangerous for the home and for health. Let’s see what they are and how to minimize the risks. It is about our wallets and above all our well-being.

Sitting together in front of a stove or fireplace is a magical experience. But at the same time it could prove extremely dangerous. Especially if the seats are made of synthetic or highly flammable materials. It is precisely the objects made with synthetic materials such as carpets, armchairs and sofas that should stay away from the heat source. If we have a pellet stove, we risk deforming them and ruining them forever. With the chimney the risk increases because we must also take into account the danger of sparks. We always keep what could catch fire at a safe distance and we will also avoid breathing very dangerous substances.

It is not uncommon to find TV cabinets or appliances near the stove in living rooms. Or quite spaced but with electrical cables exposed to heat and sparks. It is a mistake we should never make. High temperatures risk deforming the wires and their coatings, also damaging the devices to which they are connected.

Beware of furniture and plants

In addition to objects made of synthetic materials, there is another material that does not get along with fire. Obviously we are talking about wood. If we have antique wooden furniture, we should always keep it away from the fireplace. Not just to keep them from catching fire or turning black from smoke. The heat, in fact, risks deforming and “drying” the wood too much. If we don’t have space and can’t avoid the closeness between furniture and stove, let’s start treating the wood with a nourishing and revitalizing oil.

We also avoid putting our beloved plants near the fireplace and pellet stove. In the best of cases we risk making them wither and dry out. At worst we will expose them to dangerous sparks, at the same time risking filling the house with potentially dangerous substances. We keep the plants in a warm area, but avoid excessive changes in temperature.

