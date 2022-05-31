Never leave me: the movie starring Andrew Garfield that shows a terrifying future and will have its own series | StarPlus | Never Let Me Go | nnda nnlt | FAME

At 38 years old, Andrew Garfield has managed to trace a path full of films of various themes. The most famous have been, of course, those that has starred as “Spider-Man” or the recent “Tik, Tick… Boom!”. The American actor has shown that he has the versatility to stand in front of the cameras and do from a peter parker even a Jon Larson.

The interpreter, who also has British nationality, before starring in “The Amazing Spider-Man” Y “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, had already made a name for himself for the works he had done in theater, film and television since 2004. Fame caught up with him when he already had a varied experience in the industry.

One of his roles that his followers remember is that of Tommy D. in the movie “Never Let Me Go” (2010), where he shared the leading roles with Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightleyunder the direction of Mark Romanek.

garfield was part of the film because he liked the approach of the story about the future and science. The film was based on the homonymous novel by Nobel Prize for Literature Kazuo Ishiguro. Learn more about the film here that will now become a television series.

Andrew Garfield as Tommy in “Never Let Me Go” (Photo: DNA Films)

WHAT IS “NEVER LEAVE ME” ABOUT?

In “Never leave me”, Tommy, Kathy and Ruth They are three friends who have shared a large part of their lives in Hailsham, a school that seems perfect. From an early age, they are educated and fed to the highest quality levels. Order and excessive care make them the best containers of the organs they will have to donate when they are older for people who need transplants.

That’s how he is dystopian future that arises in the film, so terrifying how do they breed cloned children that they will die for others to survive. From the look of science and “progress”it would be a miraculous future because the citizens of that strange England can live more than a hundred years thanks to donations.

The three protagonists of “Never Let Me Go”However, they begin to ask themselves questions, to question the reality established for them, despite the fact that the education they have received forces them not to reject the transit of dying little by little with each donation. And they do it through love and betrayal, music and dreams.

They are the feelings of those who supposedly have no soul, the political argument for the world not to feel empathy for these people who cry, enjoy and create ties with others. “Never leave me” generates those questions about the ethics of sciencefrom the conception of humanity and the beauty of mortality.

A scene of the protagonists when they were children (Photo: DNA Films)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “NEVER LEAVE ME”?

Andrew Garfield as Tommy (young)

Carey Mulligan as Kathy (young)

Isabel Meikle-Small as Kathy (child)

Keira Knightley as Ruth (young)

Ella Purnell as Ruth (child)

Charlie Rowe as Tommy (child)

Andrea Riseborough as Chrissie

Domhnall Gleeson as Rodney

Sally Hawkins as Miss Lucy

Charlotte Rampling as Miss Emily

Nathalie Richard as Madame

Tommy, Kathy and Ruth when they are already young in the tape (Photo: DNA Films)

HOW TO WATCH “NEVER LEAVE ME”?

The movie “Never let me go” (“Never Let Me Go” in English) is available in Star Plus. In addition, work is already underway on the series based on the film and the novel by kazuo ishigurowhich would also be available on the aforementioned streaming platform.