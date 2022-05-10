Never Let Me Go series is already in development by FX

Never Let Me Go (Never Leave Me) is a famous dystopian novel written by Kazuo Ishiguro , winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2017. It was nominated for various awards and TIME magazine named it as the best of that year and included it among the 100 best novels of speaks English from the period from 1923 to 2005. In 2010, the first film adaptation of the text arrived, bearing the same name as its title. Never leave me – 71% was directed by Mark Romanek, written by Alex Garland, and starred Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley, and Andrew Garfield.

Now, twelve years later, the world created by Ishiguro It’s already headed to television. This Monday, May 9, it was announced (via comicbook.com) that FX is developing a TV adaptation of this science fiction novel. The series would be produced by Andrew MacDonald Y Allon Reich, who produced the original film. According to reports, Melissa Iqbalwriter of The Nevers Y humansis working on the project script.

Never leave me follows the love triangle between Kathy, Ruth, and Tommy, three young men who have known each other since their earliest days at boarding school. These three soon learn that they are actually clones, and that they are destined to die by having their organs removed, a situation that can be delayed if they prove that they are in love. Romanekdirector of the 2010 version, explained to comicbook.com in 2020 the following:

Receipt [reacciones a la película] quite often. I think people who got to see the movie connected with it in a very, very powerful way, and it really tended to cut emotionally in a good cathartic way. I still wish people would come up to me, complete strangers, and give me a hug. Because something in that movie touched them deeply enough to reconnect with their friends and family, or with people. who feel that perhaps they have been emotionally neglected in some way. And it became important to them, but it’s hard to take much credit because it was a collaborative effort with [guionista] Alex [Garland] and me, and the producers and my team.

The filmmaker also talked about how important it was for him and the team behind the film to do a good job that will honor the beautiful work of kazuo ishiguro. Romanek added:

But it’s also based on this absolutely brilliant and profoundly beautiful conception of [el escritor de la novela] Kazuo [Ishiguro]. And our goal was just to make Kazuo happy, to feel like we hadn’t ruined his great book, and to make a good adaptation. When he was satisfied with it, I think we were all very pleased. And then he didn’t make the money we wanted him to make, but he certainly had a profound impact on the people who got to see him. I’m so proud of that, and the beautiful, incredible ensemble of great acting in that. It’s just amazing how lucky we were with that cast.

