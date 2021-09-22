Never say never. Cameron Diaz now wants to go back to acting

Never say never … This is the conclusion reached by Cameron Diaz: “I am not a person of definitive choices”, said in an interview with her friend make up artist Gucci Westman. It happened during the YouTube show Make up and Friends.

In short, Cameron Diaz changes her mind and declares it … So if she had said before that she would no longer act, now she has retraced her steps … And wait for a beautiful blockbuster film, of the ones she shot in the past.

The latest films are from 4 years ago. A hat-trick and then stop. Annie, Sex Tape And All against him. In reality nothing comparable to the successes of All crazy for Mary, The Mask, Charlie’s Angels. And that My best friend’s Wedding of which in 2019 he celebrated his twentieth anniversary via social media.

Cameron Diaz: is the Hollywood housewife fed up?

Cameron has since buried herself in the life of a couple. He built his love nest. Also giving up, apparently, to millionaire proposals. Before, just her and her musician husband Benjamin Madden. Then, at the end of the year, with Raddix, the little girl who has just arrived: “The best thing that happened to me was meeting my husband” …

In short, Cameron had transformed from a diva into the perfect Hollywood housewife. At most a few outings with friends Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson. Since he’s been in coronavirus quarantine, not even that anymore. Just mom and wife.

But now, perhaps, Cameron is tired. In the show of her friend make up artist, lipstick and the birds on her head (see her in the gallery above), the very nice and very volatile Cameron has changed her mind again.

Cameron often changes his mind

The rumors of his retirement from the stage and from the cinema are not new, in truth. Started as fake news, it was she herself who confirmed them. Enough cinema. In his life there would be only her husband and her love for him. Her desire to take care of him and take time for herself. And stop.

In 2014, the news had already circulated that it would withdraw. Her friend Selma Blair had let it slip away, and then she immediately corrected herself. Perhaps pushed by Cameron herself: «I’m not Greta Garbo, who retired when she was not even 40 years old. I’m waiting for the right script ».

Cameron Diaz: I gave half my life to the public. It’s a long time …

But then the marriage made her say other things. “I became famous when I was 20, 22 years old. It’s been about 25 years… That’s a long time. If I look back I see that I have given more than half of my life to the public.

Now it’s time to take care of me and decide what I want to do. I don’t miss cinema »… She recently revealed that, at the outset, she dressed clothes for the red carpets herself: no stylist, at the time …

Now the umpteenth turn. To the friend / interviewer who says the audience still loves her, she’s the same star as Everyone’s crazy about Mary to reveal the ultimate truth. “Everyone wants me to go back to acting. I didn’t actually say I never would. I’m not the type to say never.

Let’s say I’m waiting: I look at the view and see what comes towards me. It has to be something that really excites me and doesn’t make me work too hard. “

