“Never seen before”, at sea … what are you seeing – Libero Quotidiano





Half octopus half sepia: a marine species never seen before that seen in Puglia. It is a rare animal that biologists have been hunting for 40 years now. For some time, in fact, their goal has been to analyze its morphological and genetic characteristics. Its scientific name is “Tremoctopus violaceus” and it has a size ranging from 5 to 10 centimeters.





For the moment, three specimens have been sighted: one in Torre Canne, in the municipality of Fasano in the province of Brindisi, and two others in Sardinia. The rare species sighted has now even become the subject of a scientific article in the international journal Mdpi, thanks to the collaboration between the Coispa technology and research institute of Bari and the University of Cagliari. The study of the animal, however, was only possible thanks to the help of ordinary citizens, who reported it with a video e they brought it to the scholars once it was found beached.

“This species had already been reported in the 1980s, biologists have always been fascinated by it because there were photos of finds in Ponza, but without specific studies and further reports – explained Pierluigi Carbonara del Coispa and co-signer of the study -. Today, thanks to the citizens’ contribution we have been able to analyze it Presumably it is an autochthonous cephalopod of the Mediterranean e not an alien species and we have identified only females because the males would be even smaller and only useful for reproduction. It is rare to find them why presumably they live deep. In addition, we have noticed that they have a coat that detaches to confuse predators, a feature more frequent in land than sea animals. “



