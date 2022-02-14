Never seen such a thing

Record of cases due to the Omicron variant in New Zealand, which in recent months had been declared Covid free. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the entry into force of “phase 2” of the pandemic: “I have never experienced such a thing in the past”.

“We are entering a new phase of the pandemic, nothing we have experienced in the past. For the first time in two years, the New Zealanders they will have much more to do with Covid. It will be a period of risk as we have never experienced it. “The premier does not mince words Jacinda Ardern to explain to his fellow citizens what is happening in New Zealand, which in recent months had been declared Covid free, struggling with a surge in contagions linked to the variant Omicron of the Coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 981 cases have been registered nationwide, up from 810 on Sunday and 454 on Saturday. The active cases are almost five thousand but according to experts the real number could be much higher, both due to the delays in the analysis of the swabs and because the latter are recommended only to those who have symptoms or was it a direct positive contact.

In the past, the premier announced that the country will enter the “phase 2“of his response to Omicron, in which home isolation times will be reduced from 14 to 10 days and will rely more on contact tracing via apps and online questionnaires, rather than investigating each case by health officials. Quest ‘latest decision would be seen as an admission that contact tracing is already reaching his maximum capacity. The goal, in view of the peak which is expected to be achieved in March, is to not stop essential activities due to the increasing infections.

Ardern and the general director of health, Ashley Bloomfield, they have stated that they are trying to avoid what they have called a “ping-mageddon”, the blockade of the country due to the excessive number of positives and contacts of the latter. Schools and businesses remain open. “My opinion is that New Zealanders have a great adaptability,” Ardern said. “This is a different phase, but I think the New Zealanders are ready. I also think they know that we have to be vigilant but that it must be recognized that it is a very different time from the other phases of the pandemic. We now have protections that we did not have before.”

Meanwhile, discontent grows. Protests there have been in the past few hours all over the country and in particular a Wellington against anti-Covid measures inspired by the “Freedom Convoy” in Canada. Like in Ottawa, New Zealand protesters, who are on their sixth consecutive day of sit-in outside Parliament, are opposing the government’s strict restrictions against the pandemic and calling for an end to the vaccine requirement. Police arrested a total of 122 people and used moisturizers to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour are lashing Wellington and other parts of New Zealand, and authorities have urged people to avoid all non-essential travel, with many roads blocked by mudslides or flooding caused by Cyclone Dov.