never so free, 3 ways to have it even at 110%

In the chaos of home bonuses, the one on windows is today one of the most interesting and in reality it can be obtained through multiple roads.

Let’s see what happens together. So as we said starting this year there are three ways to take advantage of the fixtures bonus. Three different ways from various points of view so it is appropriate to see the advantages and disadvantages of each. The first is the 110% superbonus. By replacing the fixtures with the 110% superbonus, you will certainly have the maximum convenience and deduction. The installation of a thermal coat can certainly be a driving intervention capable of justifying the replacement of the fixtures. But maybe the 110% super bonus is not available. Here then there are two other ways to be able to replace the fixtures. The first is the so-called 50% Ecobonus. It is an incentive that is worth 50% of the expenses necessary to replace not only the windows but also doors, shutters, curtains, etc.

Three ways and new problems

A stake is constituted by the maximum limit, however generous, of € 60,000. But there is another way to access the possibility of replacing the fixtures. Before seeing the easiest way, however, it is necessary to remember that the Italian Post Office has already closed the platform for the assignment of credit. Not that that platform was the only one but it returns the idea of ​​apprehension that was created in the world of construction and also in the banking world. This possibility is the restructuring bonus. We will always have 50% but this time the cap will be € 48,000. But the real unknown as we know is the strict succession of credit and discount on the invoice. In fact, February 16 is the last day for multiple credit assignments and after that the trap is triggered with a single credit assignment. Many fear that construction sites may come to a standstill.

Read also: 110% sale: transitional regulation, all new dates and expired ones

A heavy unknown that really risks stopping everything.

Read also: First home bonus under 36 extended: freedom, all the news from the Revenue

And in fact it seems that more than half of the construction sites are at a standstill.