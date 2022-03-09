never so many infections since the beginning of the pandemic

There China is facing the biggest contagion crisis since Covid at the beginning of the pandemic. The Covid Zero strategy, implemented by the government in view of the Beijing Olympics, which isolated the country from the rest of the world, was not enough to avoid the boom of infections, which were not so many since the epidemic that broke out in Wuhan in 2020, where it all started.

MORE INFORMATION

Lockdown in China, the effects on the climate: less pollution but more floods (and victims). The study in Nature

The crisis in Honk Kong

China announced 526 cases today, including 312 asymptomatic infections and several clusters located across the country. Shanghai, where the situation remained under control during the pandemic, has seen nearly 50 infections. The port city of Qingdao 163 and the southern manufacturing center of Dongguan reported 153 cases.

The alarm in China comes as the country is busy sending resources and aid to Hong Kong, where health care is struggling to contain the tens of thousands of daily cases. Mainland China and Hong Kong are the last to keep the Covid Zero regime running, while places like Singapore and Australia have moved on to consider the virus as endemic.