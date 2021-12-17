never so many since 2011- Corriere.it

Never so many job vacancies in the European Union: the data was recorded by Eurostat , the EU statistics agency in the third quarter of 2021, a period in which the percentage of unpaid job applications jumped at 2.4% and even 2.6 in the countries of the Euro area alone. This is the highest figure of the last ten years: in 2011 this indicator stood at around 1.5%. It is a situation that it affects all countries of the Union, albeit with variable percentages. In Italy this index stops at 1.8%. The boom in demands on the labor market is the result of the rebound recorded by the economy after the de profundis of 2020 when the price paid to the lockdowns due to the pandemic was higher.

The number of jobs that companies are unable to fill due to a lack of candidates on the rise as mentioned for a decade but has known a surge in the past twelve months: in the second quarter 2020 Eurostat scored a job vacancy equal to 1.8%, a figure that had brought the Old Continent back to the times of the crisis of the previous decade. In the last five quarters, however, the progression has been constant until it touches the current record. The place where the demand for labor and professionals is highest is Czech Republic: here the index crosses the barrier of 5%. They follow Belgium and Holland where vacancies are abundantly over 4%. There Germany at 2.8 and France at 1.9. The ranking places Greece and Spain on the bottom, below 1.



Eurostat tables do not specify which professional figures the community labor market is missing: the leap is explained on the one hand by the reconomic enterprise in place but also with the aging of the population now constant. . A focus of this type is aimed atItaly it was instead developed by Unioncamere and Anpal in the Excelsior report in October, the companies were looking in vain 505,000 workers, especially in the ITC sector, with a growth of 29% compared to the same period of 2019. A significant figure, if we consider that in Italy, again in October, the audience of the unemployed seeking employment was 2.4 million. By the end of the year – Unioncamere and Anpal always report – the companies expect to activate 1.4 million new contracts.

The situation does not change if the gaze turns to other areas of Europe. In Germany, for example, 150,000 workers are already missing from the call and there is a need to 400,000 immigrants a year to counter the demographic decline. This was certified by Detlef Scheele, president of the Federal Employment Agency. Similar situation in Swiss, where a Credit Suisse report indicates that companies in the third quarter of 2021 have dif it is difficult to find staff in 34% of cases.

Source link