“never thought of making action movies”

The next release of the director’s cut of Rocky IV Sylvester Stallone made us think a lot, who analyzed his glorious acting career with a post on Instagram, revealing some surprising details.

Rocky IV’s director’s cut is already a hit and it’s not just exciting for Sylvester Stallone, but for his fans as well. While reflecting on his decades of work in the post at the bottom of the news, Stallone said: “I never planned to be an action movie actor, and it just never occurred to me. I’ve always been more interested in dramaturgy. My voice is the product of many things. I was born in a charity ward and we didn’t have much money, so they hurt my nerve [sul lato destro della sua faccia], which is why my mouth is twisted to one side and my voice is very, very deep … it turned out to be a blessing, you know. It made me very, very unique … She’s perfect for the kind of characters I’ve played. I remember my early reviews of Rocky: they said I looked like a pale old mobster. Such a thing doesn’t bother me. I realize it’s there, I can’t help it. “

He also reflected on how his life story and Rocky’s intertwined: “Rocky’s goal is just not to be another bum in the neighborhood. I just wanted to get to the end of my life by saying I made it, and everyone wants it. I just want to be able to raise my kids and to pay taxes. I have lived a decent life and I have left something behind which is dignity, point.”

Like any person, Rocky Balboa and Sylvester Stallone wanted just be treated like human beings. Despite some similarities, Stallone doesn’t seem to understand why this character continues to thrill viewers: “This touches a level that not even I understand. Nobody goes through life with a bunch of bruised knees and sore knuckles. It’s just a big fight, and I think they identify with that because very often. life takes us further. “

Check out the trailer for the Rocky IV director’s cut coming to theaters in the US next November 11, 2021.