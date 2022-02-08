Blood tests are an important source of information about one’s health. However, the values ​​are not always perfect and this could cause some concern.

Before getting alarmed, you should always consult your doctor, because imperfect values ​​do not necessarily indicate the presence of something serious.

The body itself also sends further signals to be interpreted with the help of a specialist. For example, brittle and breaking nails could indicate a lack of a vitamin.

Particular attention, however, should be given to platelet values. Low blood platelets or values ​​that are too high should never be underestimated, as they could indicate that something is wrong.

What are platelets and what their normal values ​​would be

Platelets in the blood are disc-shaped fragments of cells. Each platelet lasts 10 days, until some cells in the liver and spleen eliminate it. The body produces them every day, and if necessary, the bone marrow could create more of them than usual.

Typically, if an adult is in good health, they should have 150,000 to 400,000 platelets for every microliter of blood.

If the amount of platelets is too high or too low, it could indicate the presence of specific poor health or disease.

When the platelets are too high, it could be in the presence of inflammation, trauma or, in certain conditions to be ascertained with the doctor, tumors. High platelet levels could also be due to an iron deficiency or the use of vitamin B12.

Let’s now see what values ​​below the norm could indicate instead.

Never underestimate the low platelets in the blood because they could turn out to be the indicator of these diseases

Even if the number of platelets in the blood is lower than normal, we may be facing some health problems or diseases. In particular, diseases such as aplastic anemia, malaria or viral infections may have caused this deficit.

Also, in some cases, a low platelet count could indicate the presence of tumors in the blood. Other causes would be the lack of vitamin B12 or the use of certain drugs such as antibiotics, barbiturates, diuretics and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Too low platelets could, in specific cases, also cause spontaneous bleeding or following trauma.

Whatever the cause, the doctor will be able to identify it and prescribe the most appropriate treatment.

