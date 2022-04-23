never underestimate this alarm bell

Cholesterol is a substance necessary for the production of bile acids that allow the digestion of fats. Furthermore, it contributes to the production of certain hormones and to good cardiovascular functioning. This fatty substance present in the blood is known for its harmful effects on health but is also essential for the health of the body.

There is good and bad cholesterol (LDL): generally, the high cholesterol it does not cause specific symptoms. They are detected by a blood test but some signs can let us know if we suffer from it. Check your hands now: never underestimate this wake-up call.

High cholesterol: the health effects

It is the task of the liver secrete much of the cholesterol which is also absorbed with the consumption of certain foods that contain it.

While necessary for the body, an excessive accumulation of cholesterol can cause serious and irreparable damage to health (hypertension, renal insufficiency, arteriosclerosis).

What is worrying is that, generally, high cholesterol does not manifest itself through precise symptoms and, therefore, many people do not know they have it. It is possible, however, to discover the possible presence of high cholesterol levels in the blood thanks to some signals from the body. Here’s what they are.

High cholesterol: the body’s signals

Watch out for body signals for a possible presence of high cholesterol:

Hands and feet swollen and numb due to accumulated lipids that reduce the passage of oxygen and nutrients to the muscles and prevent good circulation. It is an initial signal;

Indigestion and stomach heaviness because excess lipids in the liver and blood prevent the normal digestive process, especially after eating fatty foods;

Halitosis as the excessive accumulation of cholesterol in the liver makes digestion difficult, causing dryness and unpleasant odors in the mouth;

Tension headache, constant dizziness and loss of balance due to the circulation compromised by cholesterol that is deposited in the arteries, reducing cellular oxygenation;

Constipation, constipation due to reduced intestinal motility due to the accumulation of lipids in the arteries;

Vision problems: irritation, blurred vision, yellow bump in the eye;

Weakness, tiredness, fatigue, constant desire to sleep;

Chest pain;

Food intolerance;

Skin problems such as hives, inflammation, reddish patches and uncontrollable itching.

Obviously, these symptoms can be due to other disorders and diseases. It is necessary to seek medical attention for an accurate diagnosis and specific tests to check the cause of the symptoms.

To reduce elevated cholesterol and triglyceride levels you have to follow one proper diet avoiding or minimizing the consumption of saturated fats, industrial foods and sugars.