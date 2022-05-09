“Never without my mother”: who are these actors who never separate from their mother?

Neither the notoriety, nor the roles, nor the millions are worth the love these stars have for their mothers. More than their conquests, they are the ones who accompany them on the red carpets and manage their careers.

Ryan Gosling and Donna

Ryan Gosling (41) has a deep admiration for his mother. When her father left them, when the actor was just 13, Donna sacrificed everything to raise her children on her own. “She barely had enough to pay the rent,” says the actor. “She was juggling the bills.” Since becoming a father himself, Ryan Gosling is all the more grateful for the upbringing he received from his mother. Donna also became very close to Eva Mendes, the actor’s wife. When the latter is unable to accompany her husband to the previews of his films, she lends her clothes to Donna so that she can walk the red carpet at her side in designer clothes.

Adrien Rabiot and Veronique

In the microcosm of football, Véronique Rabiot stands out. The Juventus midfielder’s mother is her son’s agent. Hard in business, she does not hesitate to speak publicly to defend the financial interests of her son.

Bradley Cooper and Gloria

Since the death of his father in 2011, Brad-ley Cooper (47) has returned to live with his mother, Gloria Campano, aged 80. Hand in hand, they tried to recover from the loss of this loved one. Since then, they have been inseparable. Gloria often accompanies her son to social events. She was by his side at the 94th Academy Awards. Very protective, Gloria must first give her son her blessing before he begins a new romantic relationship. If his flirtation with Jennifer Lopez did not succeed, it is because Gloria had vetoed it.

Ryan Reynolds and Tammy

What Blake Lively didn’t know when she married Ryan Reynolds (45) was that she would also marry her mother, Tammy. After the celebrity couple tied the knot, Tammy moved in temporarily with them to organize their married life.

Pascal Obispo and Nicole

Pascal Obispo (57) entrusted the management of his finances to his mother, Nicole, in charge of the career of the singer.

Justin Timberlake and Lynn

Justin Timberlake (41) is so crazy about his mother, Lynn, that he got her initials tattooed on his lower back. “She has always been my best friend”, declared the singer in the columns of Rolling Stones magazine. “She’s always there for me and I think that’s part of my problem with girls: I spend my time looking for a woman as perfect as my mother.”

Zac Efron and Starla

When he began his acting career, Zac Efron (34) could not stand being away from his mother for too long. When he is filming, even thousands of miles away, he makes time to visit his mother who loves washing his clothes and preparing his breakfast.

Diddy and Janice

Diddy never travels without his mother, Janice. She was by his side when he received his star on Hollywood’s famous Walk of Fame, but also held his arm at every Grammy Awards ceremony. Sean Combs, his real name, has only one goal in life: to make his mother proud. “I only exist because of this gorgeous, hardworking, loving, funny, true, genuine, intelligent and absolutely amazing woman.” Last year, Janice celebrated her 80th birthday and the rapper showed her the full extent of his love by presenting her with a million dollar check and a new Bentley.

Justin Bieber and Pattie

In her autobiography, Pattie Mallette explains that it was the birth of her son, Justin, that allowed her to escape a more than uncertain future. Which explains why the relationship she has with the pop star is so close. Pattie was just 17 when she got pregnant with Justin Bieber. A few months earlier, a victim of sexual abuse, she had attempted suicide. The arrival of her little boy has given her a new taste for life.

Jay-Z and Gloria

Jay Z has a very special relationship with his mother, Gloria Carter. In a song, titled “December 4th”, in reference to the date of birth of the rapper, he says that his mother, even though she gave birth to three children before him, always considered him as her little darling. “It is the only one of my deliveries which was not painful, she justified herself. From that moment I knew he was special.” Years later, Gloria confided in her son that she was gay. Confidences that moved Jay Z to tears. Beyoncé’s husband realized how hard hiding such a secret must have been for this woman to whom he owes so much.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Irmelin

And the title of Hollywood’s most famous mama’s boy goes to… Leonardo DiCaprio, who always preferred the company of his mother, Irmelin, to those of his girlfriends. It is also rumored that it is because of his overprotective mother that the conquests of the actor, from Gisele Bündchen to Bar Refaeli, left him. Leonardo DiCaprio, who can’t stand being away from his parent for too long, bought him a house a few steps from his. A former secretary in a law firm, Irmelin gave up her career to take care of that of her son. As a manager, she manages his finances, accompanies him on all his trips and validates all his role choices.