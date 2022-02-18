Neville surrenders to Higuaín: “He is like a teacher with the school children”

English Phil Nevillecoach of Inter-Miami on the mlssurrendered this Thursday before the leadership of the Argentine Gonzalo Higuain and defined him as “a teacher with the children of the school”, referring to the way and the commitment with which he works for himself and to improve his young classmates.

“Gonzalo is a player who has played at the highest levels, at Real Madrid, at Juventus, and has never missed a training session in Miami”said Phil Neville, who appeared at a press conference organized by the mls in view of the beginning of the season.

“The other day in the locker room he had many young players by his side who asked him for advice, and he told them about his experiences at Madrid, at Juventus, at Napoli. He was like a teacher with the kids at school.”added the English coach.

Higuain34, has played for Inter Miami since 2020 and scored 12 goals last season, in which his team finished eleventh in the East and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

“If this year we will be able to succeed it will be thanks to his professionalism and his attitude”, he assured Phil Nevillewho was convinced that his club has a much higher potential this year.

Personally, Nevillea former Manchester United player, said he is doing great in Miamiwhere his family has also adapted to the American way of life.

He also reported that he bought a house in Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami, and that he hopes to stay there for many years. Florida.