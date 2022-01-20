New 2022 car Eco-bonuses: incentives of up to € 4,000 arrive!

There were many Italians who, thanks to the new Budget Law 2022, new car incentives were expected in 2022, to support purchases of sustainable and low-polluting cars and vehicles.

Actually, the eco-incentives introduced last year were a success and, given that our country seems willing to promote forms of mobility aimed at guaranteeing sustainability, the introduction of new incentives for electric and hybrid cars seemed almost obvious.

Still, the Draghi Government surprised everyone on the final: the new 2022 maneuver, indeed, has not currently foreseen a reintroduction low CO2 emission car incentives.

However, not everyone is lost: the executive has in fact, new measures are in store, to be introduced to support the automotive sector e, more in detail, to incentivize the purchase of low-polluting vehicles.

Then to say that the 2022 Budget Law has totally omitted the mobility sector is not entirely correct: in fact, Eco-bonuses 2022 have been activated, which will allow the purchase of electric vehicles.

New car eco-bonuses 2022? The focus is on two wheels

In fact, on January 13, 2022, some 2022 incentives that will allow the facilitated purchase of sustainable means.

Unfortunately, it’s not about new auto incentives, but about a new eco-bonus designed for two wheels.

Thanks to the 2022 motorcycle bonus, thus the measure has been renamed, interested parties will be able to access the facilitated purchase of two-wheeled vehicles that are total electric or hybrid.

The official platform to access the 2022 motorcycle eco-bonus has already been activated on Thursday 13 January, and allows interested parties to book their own incentives.

The 2022 Budget Law has allocated a fund equal to 20 million euros for the current year, while for the three-year period 2024-2026 the annual resources will be increased to 30 million.

The contributions, as already happened for those relating to the 2022 car incentives, will be bookable on the official Ecobonus platform of the MiSE.

New ecobonus 2022: how the bike bonus works

Now let’s try to understand how exactly the 2022 eco-bonus for two-wheeled vehicles works.

The bike bonus it can only be requested on the purchase of new vehicles (therefore not on used vehicles), and will grant to those entitled to a contribution, which will be calculated on the list price of the new bike purchased.

There are two percentages granted, depending on whether the purchase takes place together with a scrapping or not.

Those who buy a new low-emission vehicle will be able to get a motorcycle ecobonus equal to 40% of the list price only if they provide for a preventive scrapping of an old vehicle.

In the event that the scrapping is not carried out or if for some reason it is not possible, then the motorcycle Ecobonus will drop to 30% of the price of the new purchase.

A maximum limit has also been established, which varies according to the scrapping. The motorcycle Ecobonus obtainable with scrapping is indeed equal to a maximum of 4,000 euros.

If, on the other hand, you do not proceed with the scrapping, the maximum benefit limit is set at 3,000 euros in total.

All prices are obviously to be understood as excluded from VAT.

New ecobonus 2022 motorcycles: for which means?

Obviously, to access the new 2022 eco-bonuses relating to motorbikes and two-wheeled vehicles, certain dates are foreseen requirements to be respected, requirements relating to the chosen models.

As reported by the official website of the MiSE Eco-bonuses, vehicles with “categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e “.

So let’s try to understand which vehicles these categories correspond to, in order to understand which purchases are allowed in order to access the 2022 motorcycle eco-bonuses.

As for the vehicles L1e, it is the motorcycles whose displacement does not exceed 50 cc; the L2e, on the other hand, are those a three wheels that do not exceed 50 cc in displacement.

Vehicles are also allowed L3e, L4e and L5e, respectively two-wheeled, three-wheeled asymmetrical and three-wheeled symmetrical vehicles, with a displacement greater than 50 cc.

Finally, vehicles will also be able to access the 2022 Ecobonus L6e and L7e, i.e. light quadricycles and microcars.

How to request the new moto 2022 eco-bonuses?

Let’s now move on to the methods of requesting the new Ecobonus 2022, at least as regards the concessions for motorcycles and light four-wheeled vehicles.

In order to obtain the benefit, it must not be the person directly interested in submitting the application.

The Ecobonus 2022 vehicles platform is in fact accessible to resellers and dealerships, who will have to start the booking procedure in order to obtain the contribution.

The start of the procedure begins with the registration of the dealer, that he will then have to book all the incentives requested by the customers in the appropriate area.

If the procedure is successful, the retailer must confirm it no later than 180 days from the date of request for the 2022 Eco-bonuses.

The request goes indeed perfected with data and license plate of the new vehicles sold: only by communicating this information, resellers can subsequently request a full refund of the discount applied to their customers.

The return of the 2022 Eco-bonuses to resellers does not provide for direct credit, but will be granted as a tax credit.

New auto eco-bonuses 2022: contributions for dealers

Even if the 2022 auto eco-bonuses have not been officially confirmed, and although Italian motorists still have to wait to obtain further information about the possible introduction of new concessions, we already know that the automotive sector will still be supported.

The Budget Law 2022 has in fact created a new fund ad hoc, designed for dealers and resellers, which counts as much as 150 million euros.

The automotive sector, as well as that of tourism and entertainment, has in fact suffered huge losses due to the health emergency.

Thanks to that fund, most likely, Aid will also be sent to dealers and dealerships that deal with the sale of cars. We are currently awaiting an implementation decree that indicates the methods of assigning and disbursing these new supports.

New car eco-bonuses 2022: and for motorists?

Before starting to conclude, let’s try to understand if and when new 2022 auto eco-bonuses will be granted, purely designed for the purchase of four-wheeled electric, hybrid or electric vehicles.

Unfortunately, at the moment, there is no news in this regard, despite the fact that in the months preceding the approval of the 2022 maneuver it was even thought about the introduction of a structural 2022 auto eco-bonus.

Indeed, the Government is fully aware both of the need to strengthen the automobile sector and of the urgent need for measures to make it possible to move towards more sustainable mobility.

So, in the coming months, news are expected regarding new eco-bonuses for the purchase of green car.

At the moment, Italian motorists will only be able to count on the 2022 eco-bonuses linked to motorcycles we have talked about extensively, as well as on a new introduction related to cars.

We are talking about the revision bonus, also known as the safe vehicle bonus, which for the next three years will allow savings on the increases related to the 2022 car inspections.

