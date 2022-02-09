New 2022 mobility bonus for bikes and scooters: questions from 13 April – GUIDE.

Mobility bonus sustainable starts again: who has scrapped a old vehicle (category M1) and bought a “greener” vehicle (between August and December 2020) will in fact be able to count on a tax credit up to 750 euros for the purchase of bicycles, electric scooters, e-bikes.

Discounts also for car sharing services

But the tax “discount” also applies to users who have subscribed to the public service or to car sharing services. And it is valid can only be asserted in the tax return, by submitting an application. The rules are in fact ready to take advantage of the new sustainable mobility bonus, the tax credit provided for those who have incurred expenses for the purchase of zero-emission mobility vehicles and services and have scrapped an old M1 category vehicle.

A provision signed by the Director ofRevenue AgencyErnesto Maria Ruffini, defines the criteria and procedures for using the subsidy provided for by the Relaunch Decree and approves the communication model that taxpayers must send to the Revenue from 13 April until 13 May 2022.

What is the mobility bonus and how does it work

The bonus is a tax credit, up to a maximum of 750 euros, recognized to those who, from 1 August 2020 to 31 December 2020, incurred expenses for the purchase of bicycles, electric scooters, e-bikes, public transport season tickets , shared or sustainable electric mobility services.

How it is requested and when it expires

To access the discount, in overall spending limit of 5 million euros, explains the Agency in a note, it is necessary to have delivered for scrapping, in the same period, together with the purchase of a vehicle, even used, with CO2 emissions between 0 and 110 g / km, a second category vehicle M1 (cars) falling within those provided for by the relevant legislation. To take advantage of the mobility bonus it will be necessary to communicate to the Inland Revenue, from 13 April to 13 May 2022the amount of expenses incurred and the tax credit requested by sending the model approved with today’s provision using the web service available in the reserved area of ​​the site or the online channels of the Agency.

It can be used no later than the 2022 tax period

The tax credit can only be used in the tax return as a reduction of the taxes due and can be used no later than the tax period 2022. Within 10 days of the expiry of the application submission deadline, the percentage of credit will be disclosed. ” tax payable to each applicant, based on the requests received and taking into account the spending limit of 5 million.

Provision of January 28, 2022

Object: Definition of the methods, terms of presentation and content of the application for the recognition of the tax credit referred to in article 44, paragraph 1-septies, of the decree-law of 19 May 2020, n. 34, converted, with amendments, by law 17 July 2020, n. 77, for expenses incurred from 1 August 2020 to 31 December 2020 for the purchase of electric scooters, electric or muscle bicycles, public transport subscriptions, shared or sustainable electric mobility services

