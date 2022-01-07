New 30-year BTp, the Treasury wastes no time and hunts for liquidity

On Tuesday, January 4, the Treasury announced the imminent issuance of a new one BTp at 30 years, maturity 1 September 2052. The syndicated placement was entrusted to a consortium of banks – Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo and JP Morgan – which yesterday officially opened the New Year’s dances for raising capital on the market by part of the Italian state.

The timing doesn’t seem random. Apart from that last year, the Treasury held its first syndicated placement exactly on January 5, this year there are also other reasons to be ahead of the times. The political tensions will mount in the coming weeks with the vote to elect the new President of the Republic. The markets do not see this event very well, fearing negative repercussions on the life of the government and on the tenure of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

30-year BTp, high demands and premium returns

It goes without saying that every year the Treasury tries to collect as much liquidity as possible in the first part of the year, the most liquid for investors who have just reopened their balance sheets. The 30-year BTp started from a fixed figure: the current 30-year benchmark offers a gross yield of 2.07%. At the end of the placement, the bond hesitated a yield of 2.162%, offering a premium of 9 basis points above the 2051 maturity. The fixed interest rate is 2.15%, paid in two half-yearly maturities. The placement price, on the other hand, was 99.987 cents. As a result, requests for 55 billion euros were registered, almost eight times the amount offered of 7 billion by the Treasury. Unicredit analysts expected an issue in the order of 8-10 billion before the official announcement.

The 30-year BTp will pay the first coupon short on 1 March 2022. The dividend date is 12 January.

The placement was undoubtedly a success, even if we did not see the record orders of a year ago. After all, we have entered a less accommodative monetary phase and with investors to focus on shorter assets in order not to harness liquidity in long maturities and which will likely become more profitable in the near future. The new 30-year BTp does not even remotely cover Italy’s inflation rate, which rose to 3.9% in December. Even in the long term, the net yield would be insufficient to remunerate the capital of the hypothetical loss of purchasing power, set on average at 2% by the ECB.

