new 4K ray-traced trailer for post-pandemic MMO

Mytona and Fntastic took advantage of NVIDIA’s presentation at CES 2022 to showcase a brand new trailer of The Day Before, a promising survival MMO set in merciless post-pandemic America.

The movie, captured in 4K with active RTX on PC, is designed to show the muscles of the technical sector of this specific version of the game, which it can boast support for the most advanced technologies of the Santa Clara house, including NVIDIA DLSS, ray traced reflections, RTX Global Illumination, and Ambient Occlusion. The Day Before does not seem to disappoint from a graphic point of view, as you can also see by heading to the opening of the news.

The game, we remember, is expected on June 21, 2022 on PC. The developers are also working on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S versions, unfortunately still without a release date. The Day Before immediately captured our attention for the aesthetics and the game formula between The Last of Us and The Division. It stands as an open-world survival MMO set in an America ravaged by a pandemic, which has turned the inhabitants into infected people hungry for human flesh. You can use realistic weapons, scout environments in vehicles and participate in the restoration of pre-pandemic society. Read our latest preview of The Day Before.

