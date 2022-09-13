New 4K version of Avatar surprises James Cameron

Almost thirteen years have passed since James Cameron’s “Avatar” film hit theaters and for the director, re-releasing it is an opportunity for the public to reconnect with nature but also for those who did not see it as planned ( on a big screen) can do it.

“If you are under 22 or 23 years old, it is unlikely that you have seen the film in the cinema, which in a certain way means that you have not seen it (really),” he said yesterday at a press conference.

The filmmaker known for films like “Titanic” explained some of the changes that can be seen for the version that opens on September 22.

“We made the movie for the big screen, in 3D, and now we’re remastering it in 4k, with high dynamic range images, some sections at 48 frames per second. It looks better than ever, even in its original release and there are many people out there, a whole new generation of moviegoers who may have liked the movie on streaming or Blu-ray, or however they’ve seen it, but haven’t really seen the movie the way we wanted it to be seen,” he said. .

“We recently saw the movie when we finished the remaster and it blew us away, it’s hard to say humbly but we’re impressed with how the movie looks, the physical experience of it and we’re excited to show it to those who have never seen it in theaters.”

The film is set in the year 2154 where ex-marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who is in a wheelchair, is recruited to travel the universe to a moon called Pandora where a corporate consortium is extracting a mineral. strange that it is the key to solving the Earth’s energy crisis.

Due to the toxic atmosphere of Pandora, the Avatar program is created with which humans link their consciousness to a biological body that they control remotely and with which they can explore the place whose scenarios are of great natural wealth.

“I think when we’re kids we just love nature, we love animals, being out there with nature and as our lives go on we get further and further away from nature and I think society is suffering from a kind of deficit disorder. of nature on certain levels and this film brings us back to that child wondering about nature, about great nature and complexity and beauty.”

In a virtual panel, Cameron was present along with the film’s stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez and Stephen Lang, where he highlighted their role in the film, pointing out that each film is only as good as the people in it. she:

“We’re looking at five people who gave part of their soul to her, sometimes in different ways: Zoey’s challenges are different from Michelle’s.”

“Whatever culture you come from, whether you’re in China, Japan, Europe, North America, it doesn’t matter. People see a universality about their lives in these characters through the lens of science fiction.”

Beyond the revival of “Avatar”, James Cameron is already working on the film’s sequels, the first to be released this December. In addition, filming has already begun for the fourth film in the franchise.

“Avatar” is the highest grossing movie in history with more than 2.8 billion dollars in global box office, surpassing tapes like “Avengers: endgame”.