Entertainment

New 4K version of “Avatar”

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

MEXICO CITY (El Universal).— Almost thirteen years have passed since the film “Avatar”, by James Cameron, hit theaters and for the director, re-releasing it is an opportunity for the public to reconnect with nature but also that those who did not see it as planned (on a big screen) can do so.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 21 2 minutes read

Related Articles

At 30 and in top form, how much is Neymar really worth on the transfer market?

53 seconds ago

The most exclusive adults-only club at the moment

8 mins ago

PSG: how Lionel Messi reconciled Neymar and Kylian Mbappé

11 mins ago

Author Cassandra Clare: “You have to resist the idea that only men are heroes” – Tvshow – 09/14/2022

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button