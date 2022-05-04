New 5G mobile with two 50 MP cameras at a laughable price

It presents a volume of colors of 100% according to DCI-P3. In addition, the entertainment will be incredible thanks to the 120 Hz image refresh rate, which will allow you to play some of the best mobile video games at up to 120 frames per second.

This smartphone features a 6.70-inch screen (17.02 centimeters diagonal) and AMOLED technology at resolution 3216 x 1440 (QHD+) . Its measurements are 163.6mm high, 74.4mm wide and 8.26mm thick. Its weight is 193 grams.

The task of choosing a new smartphone becomes much easier if we have a mobile like the OPPO Find X3 Pro on offer, a 5G mobile phone with incredible specifications to satisfy all kinds of needs.

This OPPO Find X3 Pro comes in a single configuration of 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM + 256 GB UFS 3.1 ROM. Of course, first make sure that this storage capacity is sufficient, since it does not accept external memory. Find X3 Pro is waterproof and dustproof with IP68 certification.

Rear quad cameras

The OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G is the first OPPO smartphone that combines two 50 MP main cameras (wide angle and ultra wide angle) and includes an innovative Sony IMX 766 image sensor for photographers to take their craft to the next level. The Find X3 Pro’s ultra-wide-angle lens has a 110.3° field of view. It is combined with 3 MP micro lens (up to 60 times closer detail camera) and 13 MP telephoto camera. If you are one of those who take self-portraits, the 32 MP front camera for selfies does not disappoint either.

The camera module’s sleek Gradient Arc Camera smoothes the glass back panel with a flowing curve, making the phone’s sophisticated outline a natural complement to your own style.

It also offers 10-bit video and image processing, a professional feature, which ensures the highest video quality with greater color depth and gamut. This allows you to be even more creative in post-production, which is ideal for those who want to push the boundaries of their content.

