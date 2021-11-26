new AAA games in development from 2022, says CD Projekt – Nerd4.life

The Witcher And Cyberpunk 2077 they will continue to be the main intellectual properties of CD Projekt RED in the near future, so much so that new triple A games based on the same series will be put into development starting from 2022.

This is what emerges from an interview with the Polish magazine Rzeczpospolita, in which the president of CD Projekt RED, Adam Kiciński, stressed the importance of the intellectual properties in question and the great potential they both have for the company, yet to be exploited in the future.

In addition to thinking about the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, he also looks forward to next year, along with DLC and expansions for the sci-fi RPG, the development of new games within the series in question will start in 2022.

“We are currently focused on our two franchises,” explained Kiciński, answering the question about other possible projects in the future.

Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher will still be the mainstays of CD Projekt RED

“They both have a huge potential, therefore, one of our strategic objectives is to start working on parallel triple A projects within our intellectual properties, which is planned for 2022 “.

On the other hand, it is not the first time that the question arises, with the company having previously reported the desire to make the most of the brands in its possession. From the same interview, Kiciński also reported that he is convinced that Cyberpunk 2077 will be considered a great long-range game.