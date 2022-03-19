New ACC guidance on the cardiovascular consequences of COVID-19

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has issued an expert consensus clinical guidance document.

Photo: Shutterstock, Coronavirus viral infection or COVID-19 cells in the erythrocytes under the microscope.

The clinical guideline was published online March 16 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and is focused on the evaluation and management of adults with key cardiovascular consequences of COVID-19.

Additionally, its content discusses how to assess and manage COVID-associated myocarditis and prolonged COVID and provides advice on resuming exercise after infection.

“The best means of diagnosing and treating myocarditis and prolonged COVID after SARS-CoV-2 infection continue to evolve,” said Ty Gluckman, MD, MHA, co-chair of the expert consensus decision. “This document attempts to provide key recommendations on how to assess and manage adults with these conditions, including guidance for a safe return to the game for competitive and non-competitive athletes.

The authors of the guide point out that COVID-19 can be associated with several heart test abnormalities and a wide range of complications cardiovascular. For some patients, cardiac symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and palpitations persist for months after initial illnessand evidence of myocardial injury has also been observed in symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, as well as after receiving treatment.

“For doctors who treat these people, there is an increasing number of questions related to the evaluation and management of these conditions, as well as the resumption physical activity safetythey say. This report aims to provide practical guidance on these issues.

Myocarditis

The report states that myocarditis has been recognized as a rare, but serious complication of SARS-CoV-2 infection, as well as COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.

It defines myocarditis as: 1) cardiac symptoms such as chest pain, dyspnea, palpitations, or syncope; 2) elevated cardiac troponin; and 3) abnormal electrocardiographic, echocardiographic, cardiac magnetic resonance imaging, and/or histopathologic findings on biopsy.

The document makes the following recommendations Regarding COVID-related myocarditis:

When cardiac involvement with COVID-19 is suspected, initial testing should consist of an ECG, cardiac troponin measurement, and an echocardiogram. Cardiology consultation is recommended for those with increased cardiac troponin and/or echocardiographic abnormalities. Cardiac MRI is recommended in hemodynamically compromised patients. stable with suspected myocarditis.

Hospitalization is recommended for patients with definitive myocarditis, ideally in an advanced heart failure center. Patients with fulminant myocarditis should be treated in centers with experience in advanced heart failure, mechanical circulatory support, and other advanced therapies.

Patients with COVID-19 myocarditis and pneumonia (with a continuing need for supplemental oxygen) should be treated with corticosteroids. For patients with suspected pericardial involvement, treatment with NSAIDs, colchicine, and/or prednisone is reasonable. Intravenous corticosteroids may be considered in those with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 myocarditis with hemodynamic compromise or MIS-A (multisystem inflammatory syndrome in adults). The empiric use of corticosteroids may also be considered in those with biopsy evidence of severe myocardial infiltrates or fulminant myocarditis, balanced against the risk of infection.

As appropriate, guideline-directed medical therapy for heart failure should be initiated and continued after discharge.

The paper notes that myocarditis after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is rare, with the highest rates seen in young men after the second dose of the vaccine. As of May 22, 2021, the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System observed rates of 40.6 cases per million after the second dose of vaccine among men aged 12 to 29 years and 2.4 cases per million among men age 30 and older. The corresponding rates in women were 4.2 and 1 case per million, respectively.

Source consulted here