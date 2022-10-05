new accusations against the actor by Angelina Jolie

The curtain has fallen (for now) on the trial between Amber Heard And Johnny Deppthe spotlight is on another sad story in Hollywood. Angelina Jolie has in fact made new accusations against her ex-husband Brad Pittin what looks to be another brutal legal affair.

The scope, reports Varietyis that of the pending lawsuit for the Château Miraval, the wine company of the two stars ended up at the center of the marital quarrel. A few months ago Jolie allegedly sold her stake to “disreputable people” and according to the actor she did it on purpose to discredit the reputation of the label. Like this, Pitt sued her for alleged breach of contractual obligations.

For her part, this is the novelty, Angelina Jolie has filed a counter-lawsuit in which the alleged violence of the star towards her children is brought up again. They would happen aboard a plane in September 2016the FBI has already closed the investigation but Jolie does not give up: in fact, she claims that when she met with her ex-husband’s lawyers for the sale of the company, they would have tried to include in the agreement a clause according to which the actress could not have spoken out of a court of law Brad Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of himself and his children.

In the same, the source reports, we read that “Pitt strangled one of his sons and hit another in the face“, So it would also have”grabbed Jolie by the head and tossed around“. All during the same quarrel for years at the center of the tensions between the two. “Pitt then punched the plane ceiling many times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroomWe read again.

Then follows the story of the alleged violence against children: “When one of the sons verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at him and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. […] To get her off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards against the seats of the plane, injuring her back and elbow. The son intervened and courageously tried to protect others. Before it was all over, Pitt strangled one of his sons and hit another in his face. Some of the children begged him to stop. They were all scared“.

Once the flight landed, the mother and children went to a hotel: when she communicated this to Brad Pitt, he would start yelling at her and pushing her again. This whole episode was investigated by the FBI but the case was closed: in August, the actress allegedly denounced the Bureau anonymously, asking for clarification on why the investigation against her husband was closed.

