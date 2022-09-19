new accusations to the sound of millions

We don’t have time to metabolize the separation between Totti and Ilary that a new chapter of the separation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. A new chapter of gods opens Brangelina. The former spouses are again at issue. This time the game is worth it 250 million euros. This is the sum in compensation that the actress’s company is claiming against the two-time Oscar winner. Not even time to unpack when returning from Venice Festival that Brad Pitt he will already have to confront his lawyers for a defense strategy against his ex-wife. Yet another legal battle of an endless war and to the sound of green bills.

After allegations of his alleged violent behavior, the Hollywood star is now accused of squandering a million-euro fortune from the family business, the French winery. Chateau Miraval SA purchased by both former spouses in 2012when they were married. The operation costed at the time 25 million euros. Angelina Jolie asks ten times as much for the alleged waste in the company. Brad Pitt instead claims his work in the cellar thanks to which the winery would have accrued flattering profits.

What disease does Brad Pitt suffer from?

The film producer has re-launched the criticisms against Jolie for the lack of sensitivity shown towards her illness. Brad Pitt, in fact, would suffer from prosopagnosiaa very serious neurological disorder that leads patients not to recognize people’s faces, including friends.

In fact, he started this new war in February 2022. Speaking of the company in France, Brad Pitt quoted his ex-wife in court: “He secretly sold a stake in the Chateau Miraval estate in southern France to a Russian tycoon “. This is a share of the Château Miraval that Jolie would have secretly sold to the Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler.

Because Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt broke up

In 2021 Angelina Jolie declared that she had left her husband Bradley Pitt “Because I feared for the safety of my family”. Then he added, “There are a lot of things I can’t talk about. There is an ongoing lawsuit ”.

And in fact the legal battle has not yet ended but dates back to the now distant 2016. Jolie Pitt officially got engaged in April 2012, even though they already lived together and wrote the titles of what seemed like a great love story, a Hollywood fairytale. A model also in the world of charity and the third humanitarian sector.

How much did the wedding of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie cost

They swore eternal love on August 23, 2014 right in theirs castle in Miraval, in France, now disputed. They practically married live worldwide. The wedding was a media case also the excessive costs of the ceremony. Think about the image rights of the wedding Hello and People magazine has paid 5 million dollars. However these proceeds went to the charity Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

The actress, meanwhile committed to civil rights, against wars and hunger in the world, also decided to change her surname to Jolie-Pitt. But already 2 years later, in September 2016, the Oscar-winning actress filed for divorce from her husband Pitt. They would have left due to irreconcilable differences but then the story of the alleged violent behavior that would have put their children at risk came out.

In 2019, the American court restored the status of single and Jolie also gave up her ex-husband’s surname.

How much does Angelina Jolie earn

Before the divorce, the Brangelina were practically a single name, a kind of Brand with the value of 380 million dollars. Separately, Jolie passed i 100 million dollars of assets.

How much does Brad Pitt earn

For Brad Pitt’s 50th birthday, Jolie had bought an island from 12.2 million dollarsvery private and located towards the east coast of the United States, 80 km from the big apple: New York.

Of their $ 380 million spouse fortune, well 209 they were owned by Brad Pitt alone, who owned numerous houses: one for 35 million in the south of France, the very famous castle at Miraval now disputed.

How much did the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt cost

The lawyers chosen by the couple bill almost 1500 euros per hour. To date, the former couple has spent $ 1.5 million each on legal fees alone.

How many children do Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have

(And how much they cost)

On March 10, 2002, Angelina Jolie adopted her first child, from Cambodia, Chivan Maddox.

On 6 July 2005, the happy fate fell to a six-month-old baby girl, originally from Ethiopia, Zahara Marley.

On May 27, 2006, Jolie gives birth to her first natural daughter in Swakopmund, Namibia, by Brad Pitt. The little girl was named Shiloh Nouvel.

On March 15, 2007 he adopted Pax Thien of Vietnam.

On 12 July 2008 the actress gave birth in France to two twins, Knox and Vivienne, from Brad Pitt,

Brad pays support for his 6 children of thousands of dollars a year each. The figure is confidential. But when the twins were born, the couple cashed in on the rights of the first images of the children 14 million dollars. The photos were always sold to People and Hello magazine.