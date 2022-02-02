new acquisitions in the future are not excluded – Nerd4.life

IT’S AT, or Electronic Art if you prefer, has recently acquired Glu Mobile and Codemasters, but it seems that the company does not take it for granted to stop there. Overall, EA is positioning itself as one company ready to make acquisitions and not as one ready to be acquired.

Jorgensen he said EA is currently open to new acquisitions and will continue to shop around. In a recent financial meeting, in fact, Electronic Arts shared some comments on its situation and stated: “We always try to grow our portfolio of new titles year by year, with new IPs and new acquisitions”.

The acquisitions will arrive shortly, then? No, because “we are currently in digestion mode but that doesn’t mean we won’t be keeping an eye on the situation moving forward.” In other words, for the moment EA is taking care of the most recent acquisitions and is aiming to exploit them in the right way.

Daniel Ahmad also points out other statements by EA, which says that going forward there will be a greater fusion between the world of video games and other forms of entertainment. The company’s goal is to create sources of entertainment and tools that can reach over a billion fans around the world. At the heart of all this will be EA’s IPs: the words used are “play, watch, create and experiment”. As you can see, we are not just talking about video games.

In other words, IT’S AT it positions itself as a company that wants to buy and consolidate under multiple types of business, not as a company that wants to be bought.

The company can boast various successes, but not all of its products have succeeded: Battlefield 2042 has seen sales below expectations.