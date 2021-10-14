News

New action-comedy for Vin Diesel is coming

The actor will star in Muscle, the new film from the director of “The Fate of the Furious”

New film on the horizon for Vin Diesel.

The star of Fast & Furious he will in fact be the protagonist of a new action-comedy directed by director F. Gary Gray. Muscle is the title of this new film. Actor and director have already worked together making in 2017 The Fate of the Furious, a film capable of grossing more than $ 1.2 billion at the global box office.

“There are few directors who can match Gary’s skill with character, comedy and big action, which is why he is one of the most complete and in-demand directors working today,” said Adam Fogelson, president of STXfilms. , the dietor film studio the project. “Over the years, Vin and I have worked together on a number of blockbuster films and it is thrilling to be able to reunite Vin and Gary following their billionaire success in The Fate of the Furious. This will become one of the most anticipated films of ours. list”.

The details of the plot of Muscle are currently still under wraps, but Gray is known to direct from a script by Scott Taylor & Wesley Jermaine Johnson, with John Swetnam and Malcolm Spellman writing the latest draft. Filming is scheduled for the end of the year.

