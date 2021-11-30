New actor announced in “Mad Max: Fury Road” spinoff

CINEMA





In “Furiosa” Tom Burke will take the place of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Burke recently showed off playing Orson Welles in Mank by David Fincher, but also boasts credits in films such as The Souvenir And Only God forgives next to Ryan Gosling.

In Furious , expected spin-off of Mad Max: Fury Road , the presence of the actor was announced Tom Burke instead of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II , forced to step back due to a series of commitments concurrent with the filming period of the film.

His most famous role, however, was perhaps that of Athos in the BBC’s television adaptation of The Musketeers, aired from 2014-2016. In the near future he will be one of the protagonists of The Wonder, film starring Florence Pugh.

Burke in Furious joins a cast in which the actress stand out Anya Taylor-Joey in the role of the protagonist e Chris Hemsworth. The stand-alone film, which will reveal the origins of Furiosa, has George Miller as director, co-writer and producer.

Mad Max: Fury Road premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and grossed $ 375.2 million at the global box office. The film also won six Oscars and earned Miller a directorial nomination, as well as a nomination for Best Picture.