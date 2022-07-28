New advances in biomarkers for the early diagnosis of multiple sclerosis

Specialist emphasizes the importance of identifying different tests to reach the proper diagnosis.

Dr. Yadira Dacosta, neurologist and president of the Puerto Rican Academy of Neurology. Photo: Medicine and Public Health Magazine.

Biomarkers are substances that predict a biological state, which can be normal or pathological. In sclerosis multiple, an attempt has been made to identify those diagnostic and prognostic biomarkersas well as predictors of response and safety for treatments.

The use of biomarkers allows medical personnel to make decisions with based on the particular characteristics of each patient, with predictable results. A process that constitutes precision medicine, that is, being able to know the profile of the disease at an individual level, which is different from individualized medicine, which is based on probabilities and professional experience.

About sclerosis multiple, neurologist Yadira Dacosta, president of the Puerto Rican Academy of Neurology, highlights that “depending on the area that is affected, certain symptoms will appear, some are non-specific such as dizziness, urinary, motor, sensory, vision problems, among others , but it depends on the area that is affected or inflamed in the brain, so there is not a specific symptom, but rather a set of symptoms.” In Puerto Rico, the rate of multiple sclerosis is high, the expert clarifies.

Dacosta adds that sclerosis multiple is a demyelinating disease where there is an inflammatory process that attacks the central nervous system. One of the tests that are performed is the emaray to look for signs of inflammatory processes. In addition to this study, a lumbar puncture is also performed to examine the cerebrospinal fluid for markers that may yield a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.

The neurologist Dacosta indicates that: “it is important that this diagnosis is not rushed”, since it is necessary to a diagnosis accurate. For this, the patient must meet all the criteria, ruling out other conditions, and thus proceed with a treatment that is for life.

The treatment is individualized, despite the fact that today there are many treatments. The purpose of all is that there is no damage to the myelin. A conversation between the patient and the doctor is necessary to proceed with the indicated treatment. There are some that are subcutaneous, others are oral or infusions. The patient’s lifestyle is taken into account so that the treatment is the most appropriate.

sclerosis Multiple has several stages. There are patients who have a relapse, relapse, this is the most common type that is observed. Then comes the secondary-progressive and the primary-progressive, which is the most worrying, because, after the first symptom, the patient does not return, but continues to progress.

Dacosta points out that the most important marker “is the neurological examination, when the patient presents new symptoms and reports it to the neurologist.” After treatment, when the exacerbation period is over, it is analyzed whether the treatment is being effective or if a change is warranted.

A new study identifies biomarker

A new study has identified opioid growth factor (OGF) as a biomarker for the initiation and progression of sclerosis multiple.

Patricia L. McLaughlin, MS, DEd, a professor of behavioral and neural sciences at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, said the research was prompted by studies showing that mice with a condition similar to sclerosis Patients receiving exogenous opioid growth factor treatment had improved movement and behavior, as well as longer periods of remission.

The treatment worked in mice with the chronic and relapsing-remitting forms of the disease. The research also showed that low-dose naltrexone (LDN) treatment to stimulate OGF production helped the mice.

McLaughlin noted that the benefit of opioid growth factor therapy had been demonstrated in numerous studies beginning in 2009, with improvement appearing to occur both when treatment was given early in the disease and when the disease had already manifested.

“So, we thought that OGF was dysregulated and that, as part of the OGF-OGFr (receptor) axis, it couldn’t control (or repress) inflammatory cell proliferation,” McLaughlin said. “Therefore, we targeted OGF as a potential factor that was downregulated or deficient in patients with multiple sclerosis.”

To test their hypothesis, McLaughlin and colleagues examined serum OGF levels in multiple sclerosis patients and in mouse models. They found that multiple sclerosis patients had lower OGF levels than healthy patients. In mouse models, they showed that lower levels of OGF were associated with disease progression.

Analysis of biomarkers in the serum and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of patients with MS

As mentioned, biomarkers help in the diagnosis and prognosis of sclerosis early multiple.

Until recently, no specific biochemical markers were available to confirm the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS).

A Spanish and French research team developed a decision tree based on the results of biomarker analysis in the serum and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of MS patients. Lidia Fernandez-Paredes, MD, and Silvia Sanchez-Ramon, MD, both in the department of clinical immunology at Hospital Clínico San Carlos in Madrid, Spain, co-led the research team.

This lack of biomarkers often resulted in a delay in MS diagnosis and treatment while clinicians waited for a relapse to occur or for the results of sequential neuroimaging studies to confirm the presence of disseminated central nervous system lesions. This study was conducted to provide clinicians with a means of diagnosing MS using specific biomarkers.

In a previous cross-sectional study in 2 independent cohorts of MS patients, the team used biologically plausible pathways to identify a panel of 12 biomarkers that could allow researchers to discriminate between the 2 main forms of MS at disease onset: relapsing- remitting (RRMS) and primary progressive MS (PPMS).

The ability to discriminate between the 2 forms could allow clinicians to perform a diagnosis more specific and provide more appropriate treatment sooner, which could delay the disease from becoming irreversibly disabling.

In the current study, the team determined which biomarkers from this panel might be most useful for diagnosing MS in the early stages of the disease, as well as predicting its course. To do this, they collected serum and CSF samples from 89 patients who had recently been diagnosed with MS, 97 patients with other neurological diseases (59 non-inflammatory and 38 inflammatory), and 46 age-matched healthy controls.

After analyzing biomarker levels in the samples, the team concluded that serum levels of interleukin-7 (IL-7) and CXC motif chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) appeared to provide the most accurate means of identifying large differences in the risk of disease.

A serum IL-7 level <141 pg/mL identified MS patients at baseline, and those who also had a CXCL10 level <570 pg/mL were at increased risk of having the primary progressive form of MS.

“We started this work years ago in close collaboration with Matthew Albert at the Pasteur Institute in Paris,” Sánchez-Ramón said. “This work is a continuation. Validating these markers at the onset of clinical manifestations could be especially useful for making therapeutic decisions.”

“Once our validation is confirmed by other groups, our decision tree will provide a practical clinical tool to identify patients at risk of early progressive MS,” he added.

In addition to important findings regarding serum biomarkers, the study team also unexpectedly found a substantially lower level of biomarkers of inflammation and tissue regeneration in the CSF of MS patients than in patients with other neurological diseases. The team interpreted this finding as an indication that a defect in the intrinsic immune response contributes to the onset of MS.

