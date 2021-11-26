New Adventures 4 will have links to Dominion

There are definitely some things we’re setting up and going to see connected in Dominion and it was pretty cool to be able to work with Colin to seed little things here that they talk about or refer to in Dominion that happened in Camp Cretaceous.

It is close to the arrival of season 4 ofon, and it looks like there will be some interesting links. Series showrunner Scott Kreamer also spoke about this in an interview, confirming that the series will build the premises for something we will see in the sixth film in the series. Here are his words:

Kreamer also briefly talked about the presence of a saber-toothed tiger in the latest trailer:

I think it makes sense that there are more than dinosaurs out there. There’s also the fact that we can do some things and take some detours on our show that maybe they wouldn’t or couldn’t do in the movies. However we can expand this world and tell this story and see fresh and new things, this is what we want to do.

In the fourth season, finally escaping from Isla Nublar, the protagonists are shipwrecked on a mysterious island. Here they will have to contend with other dinosaurs, including the terrible Spinosaurus, but also with a Smilodon, the so-called saber-toothed tiger, and with a new technological threat against prehistoric animals. New cast members to the series will include Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Haley Joel Osment.

With regard to Jurassic World 3, we know instead that the film will close the trilogy with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and according to director Colin Trevorrow it will be “a celebration of the entire franchise to date “.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum will return as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcom. Among the new entries DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze And Mamoudou Athie; they will also come back Justice Smith And Daniella Pineda after a role in Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom.

