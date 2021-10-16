New Adventures, here is the release date of the fourth season!

In June we wondered if Jurassic World New Adventures season 4 would arrive. Now, however, we are sure, and we also know when: DreamWorks Animation has in fact announced on its social networks the release date accompanied by a teaser.

The animated series is tied to the original franchise, and it seems that Spielberg’s help with Jurassic World: New Adventures was crucial. The show will be closely linked to the events of the films of the saga, as had already happened in the past seasons, in which some could also be noticed Easter eggs that only avid fans have unearthed.

According to the post of the production company, we will be able to see the new season of Jurassic World: New Adventures in 48 days. Therefore, the wait is still long.

As we know the animated series is set on the other side of Isla Nubar. The fourth season will follow the adventures of six teenagers during their stay in the summer camp of the same name. The boys will have to team up to survive the onslaught of the dinosaurs they call the island “home”. The cast includes the voices of Benjamin Flores, Jr., Jenna Ortega and Jameela Jamil.

Loading... Advertisements

The series is produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall, along with Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley who are also showrunners.

Are you ready to find the protagonists of Jurassic World: New Adventures?