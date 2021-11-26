New air continuity: here are the frequencies for each route

Connections with Turin and Bologna are also foreseen, but twice a week. Alghero penalized on the section with Milan

CAGLIARI. The number of frequencies for each route is also indicated in the decrees of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, which initiate the procedures for the assignment of air continuity services to and from Sardinia starting from May 2022.

The announcement also includes three connections of the former coach 2: Alghero-Bologna, Cagliari-Bologna and Cagliari-Turin. In these three cases, however, you will fly only twice a week with two daily frequencies on the outward and return journeys. Alghero-Bologna and Cagliari-Bologna will cost 47 euros, Cagliari-Turin 60 euros.

On the routes to Rome and Milan, on the other hand, as has always been the case, there will be flights every day: seven daily frequencies are scheduled on Cagliari-Rome in May, November and December 2022, 6 from June to October. In 2023 and 2024: 6 in January, March, April, December; 8 in February and October; 7 from May to September. On Cagliari-Milan: in 2022 4 in May, June, November and December; 5 in August and September; 6 in October; in 2023 and 2024: 4 from January to July and November and December; 5 in August and September, 6 in October.

On the Olbia-Rome route, 4 flights are scheduled for 2022 in July and August, 3 in the other months; the same in 2023 and 2024. On Olbia-Milan: in 2022 four flights in June, August and September, 3 in May, July and October, 2 in November and December; in 2023 and 2024: 4 in June, August and September; April 3, May, July and October, 2 in the other months.

On Alghero-Rome in 2022, 2023 and 2024 we fly three times a day. Only two frequencies in every month on the Alghero-Milan. (HANDLE).