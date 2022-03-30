New air routes from Portugal and the US are approved.

The Civil Aviation Board (JAC) yesterday approved a request for a special permit in favor of the air operator Orbest and an amendment to the operating permit of the Spirit airline, which expands its operations to transport passengers to Dominican soil.

The information was released by the president of the organization, José Marte Piantini, at the conclusion of the Plenary meeting.

The members of the Plenary approved that from July 19 to September 20 of this year, on Tuesdays, the Portuguese airline Orbest will be authorized to fly, with passenger, cargo and mail services on the Porto-Portugal route/ Punta Cana/Porto-Portugal.

“These new air operations represent the expansion of more services for the country’s air transport users,” said Marte Piantini, who also reported that this route is completely new, since it is not currently being operated under any modality.

The Plenary of the JAC also approved the request for the Amendment of the Operating Permit of Spirit Airlines, for the inclusion of the Philadelphia-Punta Cana-Philadelphia route with a frequency of four weekly flights, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Spirit is the holder of operating permit number 48, valid until May 15, 2023, in which it is authorized to operate regular passenger, cargo and mail air transport services between the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Operations on this route are projected to begin on May 18 of this year. Between January 2019 and January 2022, this airline mobilized 1,104,670 passengers on 7,669 flights.