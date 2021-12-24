new Aldi supermarket in San Polo, timetables and offers

A new Aldi supermarket has opened in Brescia: it is the fourth in the city. A few months after the inauguration of the store in Via XX Settembre, it is now the turn of Via Giorgione, in the San Polo area, inside the “La Casa di Margherita d’Este” shopping center. “With this new opening – the company says in a note – the success of the quality discount offer signed by Aldi in the Lombard city is confirmed. The store is added to the stores in Via XX Settembre, Via Triumplina and Via Nicolini: Aldi continues to invest in the Brescia area, where there are now 10 active points of sale, further strengthening its commitment to local development “.

Open every day until 8pm

The new supermarket will be open from Monday to Saturday from 8 to 20 and on Sunday from 9 to 20: next to the store there are 447 free parking spaces available to customers, located inside the shopping center. As mentioned, it is the fourth inauguration of Aldi in the Brescia capital: on the occasion of the opening, special offers at below cost are announced in addition to the weekly promotions.

The store concept – developed on an area of ​​955 square meters – is designed to meet the needs of consumers, also with a view to a “smart” shopping experience: with a “compact and complete” assortment, organized in the spaces “in a way effective and intuitive to help customers complete their shopping in a short time and with simplicity “.

In Lombardy already 43 supermarkets

With the new opening in Brescia, Aldi reaches the milestone of 43 stores in Lombardy: for the record, 14 new jobs have been created in San Polo, bringing the number of collaborators in the region to 736. There are 138 Aldi-branded supermarkets throughout Italy, in full compliance with the expansion plan announced, especially in the regions of Northern Italy. The opening in Brescia is accompanied by the inaugurations of Caponago, in the province of Monza and Brianza, Bibbiano (Reggio Emilia) and Castelfranco Emilia (Modena).

The numbers of the German group Aldi

The Aldi group has been present in Italy since 2018, with an operational headquarters (in Verona) and two distribution centers in Oppeano, still in the Veronese area, and Landriano, in the province of Pavia. The brand is part of the Aldi Sud holding, one of the European (and world) giants of large-scale distribution, present with over 6,600 points of sale in 11 countries and 4 continents, for a total of 156 thousand employees. The group closed 2020 with a turnover of 97 billion euros: it is the second largest group in the continent after Lidl, also German, which declares sales of 113 billion.