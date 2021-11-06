New Alfa Romeo Giulia, second generation electric only

Electrification illuminates Alfa Romeo on the right path. This is the message that the CEO of the Arese company, Jean-Philippe Imparato, continuously transmits to draw a path towards the electric that should lead to the first battery-powered model by 2024. Recurring but detailed rumors, at least as much as those collected by the British magazine Autoexpress, which reports an interview by Imparato himself, in which the profile of the next and second generation of the Giulia sedan is outlined. “Alfa Romeo is planning the future of the Giulia, as well as for SUVs. We think of both the United States and China. The design of the Giulia is fantastic and we don’t want to lose it ”. Learned then added: “The Giulia will have a future, but it will be electrified. Probably 100%. “

New electric Alfa Romeo Giulia: the hypotheses

–

As for the mechanical fundamentals of the new Giulia, it is certainly the farewell to the Giorgio platform (incompatible with electric and plug-ins) in favor of Stellantis’ Stla Large architecture. It offers the possibility of housing a range of battery packs greater than 100 kWh, for a maximum range that could reach 800 km. In addition, both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations will be possible. It will also offer class-leading fast charging capabilities, according to rumors. The CEO of Alfa Romeo then underlined the intention to preserve the sporting DNA of the Biscione in the transition to the electric. Each model will have a high-performance version with the Quadrifoglio badge, which can be created by exploiting the synergies of the Stellantis Group. Finally, Imparato has not closed the door to models praising driving pleasure such as the three-door GTV and the legendary Duetto Spider: “If I have to make a choice, I go for the Duetto Spider. Obviously we have plans, but it won’t come before the relaunch of Alfa Romeo is fully underway ”.