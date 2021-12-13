New Alfa Romeo Giulietta 2024: news, design, features

The future of Alfa Romeo it will be full of novelties. The recovery plan of Stellantis it is now ready and just needs to be revealed. Most likely this will happen theMarch 1, 2022, day when the automotive group of Carlos Tavares will reveal the strategic plans of its brands for the next 5/10 years.

Among the models of the future there is also talk of one new Alfa Romeo Giulietta. However, numerous rumors have been leaking in recent weeks through the mouths of the managers of the brands or professionals themselves.

Level 3 autonomous driving on the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta from 2024?

The latest news concerning Alfa Romeo comes directly from Automotive News, who speaking with the head of the AI, Software and Hardware Division of Stellantis, that is Joachim Langenwalter, came to the conclusion that the Alfa car manufacturer could be the first of Stellantis in 2024 to use level 3 autonomous driving in its cars.

So the first Stellantis cars that drive themselves could be Alfa Romeo plates. Not surprisingly when on the occasion of the Software day Carlos Tavares he illustrated the novelty, a car from the Biscione car company appeared behind him. This has not escaped journalists who think it is not a coincidence.

The new technology is expected to be launched by Stellantis in 2024

It seems quite likely that this great innovation is first used on one of the premium brands of the automotive group. So Alfa Romeo being the only premium global brand it would be in pole position.

However, we do not know how much this news can please the numerous fans of the Biscione notoriously reluctant to embrace new technologies and in particular those that can take away the driving pleasure that has always distinguished the cars of the historic Milanese brand.

If that will be confirmed right Alfa Romeo will be the first Stellantis brand to take advantage of this technology and that the debut year will be 2024, we assume that the technology can make its debut on the new Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

In fact, that should be the debut year of this model, provided that of course the official confirmation arrives in the meantime. If so then it is likely who will buy the model of Alfa Romeo you can also opt for the version with semi-autonomous driving. We’ll see if things really go this way.