New Alfa Romeo Tonale: presentation on February 8, engines and info

The official presentation of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale is scheduled for the next February 8. This is what transpires from rather reliable sources as is also stated by the Passione Auto Italiane website at the following link.

Other dates to keep an eye on will be March 2022 when the production of the segment C SUV will officially start. June 4, 2022.

As already mentioned in our previous report, the size of the new Alfa Romeo Tonale will be 4528x1835x1601 mm, respectively in length, width and height.

Latest rumors, yet to be confirmed, speak of the design of the car on the S-USW “Hybrid” platform, with suspension McPherson type probably for all versions. We will have engines equipped with front-wheel drive and others equipped with the Q4 integral.

At the infotainment level we will have the system Uconnect 5.0 developed in collaboration with Harman. Screens up to 10.25 ”in size, Alexa voice assistant, Apple Car Play and Android Auto wireless available. The instrumentation will be totally digital with screens up to 12.3 inches. Expected full LED lights and also Matrix LED in the top of the range versions.

In terms of engines it seems that the car can be launched with an almost entirely electrified range. You should start with a new one 1.5 T4 MHEV (48 V system) from 130 hp, and then go up to the same 160 hp engine. For both there will be a 7-speed dual-clutch DCT automatic transmission. The possible presence of the 200 HP version of the same engine is still uncertain. Always to be confirmed a 2.0-liter turbo petrol engine from 250-255hp. We will have the diesel version with the 1.6 MJT with 130 HP, again with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

As for the versions plug-in hybrids, the top of the range should receive a higher power than the 240 HP currently available on the Compass. There is talk of about 275 hp with a battery pack that should guarantee about sixty km in zero-emission mode. The presence of a rechargeable hybrid attack version with about 200 HP has yet to be confirmed.

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale will be assembled in Pomigliano d’Arco and will aim, when fully operational, to sell between 100 and 150 thousand units per year. Price for just under 30 thousand euros.